'Definitely been a good year': WNY snowmobile clubs thriving this winter

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snowmobile clubs in Western New York are having a great season so far, taking full advantage of all the snow we've received recently.

Jason Yandria, helps groom the snowmobile trail in East Aurora

"This is probably the best season in the past eight or nine years," said Jason Yandria.

Yandria and Tom Wolski were volunteering for the Marilla Sno-Mobon Monday. Together they groomed the snowmobile trail in East Aurora, making it smooth for riders.

"Last season we were only able to be open nine days, because of the snow and cold temperatures," said Yandria. "[This year] 29 days and counting. So huge...great for the sport, great for the club."

"Last year I went about 200 miles, so far this year I think 500," said Nick Drewniak, of East Aurora.

Nick Drewniak of East Aurora snowmobiling on Monday

"Every bar and restaurant on the trail has a spot to park your snowmobiles," said Wolski. "The businesses make out good, the restaurants make out good, the gas stations make out good. So to be able to be able to get these trails open are really big for more than just the riders."

This season the Marilla Snow Mob has 400 members.

"You'll stop at a restaurant, grab a bite to eat and stuff, and you start chatting with everybody and everybody's friendly," said Drewniak.