Deck the trucks and rev up the cheer! A beloved WNY tradition returns to light up Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster will be lit on Saturday, November 30 as nearly 200 dazzling emergency vehicles roll through town for the 17th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade!

This Western New York favorite will transform the Village of Lancaster into a glittering wonderland, with fire trucks and first responder rigs decked out in their holiday best.

You can watch it in person or the comfort of your own home.

Join 7 News as we livestream the Christmasville Fire Truck Parade right from our spot along the route. The stream kicks off around 6 PM when the parade rolls our way.

The festivities, hosted by the Greater Lancaster Museum, will kick off at Lancaster High School and parade down Central Avenue to West Main Street, where crowds lined the streets will soak up the sights and sounds of the season.

And, of course, no holiday parade is complete without the jolly guy himself! Santa Claus will make his grand entrance to wrap up the night in festive style.

Don’t miss a moment of the festive fun—tune in and celebrate with us!

Catch the livestream on the WKBW Facebook page, WKBW YouTube, WKBW X or WKBW app.

