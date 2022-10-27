Debate over bail reform heats up as Election Day approaches

After a heated debate Tuesday night between the gubernatorial candidates, it is clear bail reform is a key issue heading into Election Day.

Some, like Republican candidate, Lee Zeldin, believe judges should be given more discretion to determine the dangerousness of a suspect before releasing them on the streets.

"There are criminals out there that need to pay the price for their actions instead of these catch and release policies that Kathy Hochul champions," said Zeldin during the debate.

Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the consideration of dangerousness within bail reform policies Wednesday. "Did they feel safer before laws were changed?" asked Governor Hochul. "Because I want everyone to understand we've never had a dangerousness standard."

7 News asked former State Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang what she believes should be taken into consideration when the court determines bail.

"I would recommend that no digression is taken away from the court in setting bail," said Wolfgang.

Wolfgang said up until bail reform was implemented, judges could take into account a suspect's prior history and offenses.