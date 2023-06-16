Death of USA Team Sprinter Tori Bowie shines light on Black maternal mortality

No birthing experience is the same.

"I have three children," President & Co-Founder of Melinated Moms, Alexcia Harrod said. "I have two boys and a girl."

Harrod said one of her toughest battles was when she went into labor with her daughter and ended up in the ER. She said despite insisting she was in labor, she was discharged and told to go home and hydrate.

"I remember leaving the hospital and even the nurse in the ER was like I can't believe that they're not keeping you," Harrod said. "I'm like I don't know why they're not keeping me. I knew at that point that my body was preparing itself for labor."

Despite her gut instinct, she listened and went home. But, Harrod said just one hour later her water broke and before she knew it she was in an ambulance.

"I was looking around asking, what's going on, something's wrong because again I've never had this experience before," Harrod said. "Finally I end up checking myself and I realize my baby's head is coming out."

Harrod gave birth to her little girl on a stretcher as they rolled her back inside the hospital.

"I was just here not even an hour ago telling you hey I'm in labor and them to tell me no your not," Harrod said. "So, I think that's part of the issue here is that the health care system doesn't listen to black women."

7 News reporter Sydni Eure asked Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. J'Leise Sosa why people like Harrod feel so unheard. She said the reasons are many.

"Unfortunately, the health of Black people historically has not been a priority and as a result we're seeing those effects now."

Dr. Sosa says Pre-eclampsia, High Blood Pressure, Caridomyopathy and Hemorrhaging are some of the main complications Black mothers face at disproportionately higher rates. Each one could be fatal.

The death of USA Sprinter Tori Bowie has caused a deeper look at why this disparity exists. On Thursday, Bowie's autopsy report concluded she died due to complications of childbirth last month in Orlando.

The medical examiner's office said she was found in her bed on May 2 with signs of respiratory distress and Eclampsia, which are seizures that can occur in late-stage pregnancy due to "Pre-eclampsia." Bowie was just 32-years-old.

Bowie's story is far from solitary. In fact the CDC said Black women are three to four times more likely to die due to pregnancy-related causes than white women.

"You know you get pregnant and you're starting a family and it's exciting and then you kind of have that wall of reality where it's like am I even going to you know make it through," Eure said. "What can they do?"

"Have these conversation with your doctor too," Dr. Sosa responded. "Straight up ask them this is my concern about maternal mortality what do you think about my risks."

Both Dr. Sosa and Harrod said no matter who you are having the proper team whether it's family, a doctor you trust, a midwife or a doula can go a long way.

It's why Harrod is now the President and Co-founder of "Melinated Moms" an organization advocating for Black and Brown moms and reminding them they're not alone.

"You shouldn't have to worry about if you're going to live through the birth of your child," Harrod said. "You should be worried about what my child is going to look like, what are they going to be like, what's going to be their personality and your family shouldn't have to worry about if they'll have to plan a funeral for you."