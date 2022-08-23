Death of 16-year-old fuels debate over bail reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bail reform is likely to have a big impact at the polls when Governor Kathy Hochul takes on Republican nominee Lee Zeldin for the State's top office. It's become a hot button issue in Buffalo following the latest homicide.

16-year-old Emily Keiper of Niagara Falls was killed Friday. A 14 and 17-year-old were charged. Police say the 17-year-old pulled the trigger. The Judge granted bail for the 14-year-old. That decision is not sitting well with the victim's family and local officials.

Emily Keiper's family is shocked that one of the 2 teenagers charged in the death of their loved one was granted 50 thousand dollars bail. Emily's Mom, Michele is hopeful the Erie County District Attorney will make sure justice is served. She says, "It sounds like he's wanting to help my baby. My baby didn't deserve this."

District Attorney John Flynn says bail reform is a big problem and lawmakers who support it aren't looking at the full picture. He explains, "all they care about is whether or not the individuals who get out on bail....whether or not they are committing more crimes and they are totally hanging their hat on those numbers."

Flynn says these numbers can be skewed based on the fact that there are way more unsolved shootings and crimes..." so you don't know definitively if that 14 year old is committing a crime or not because the majority of the shootings are unsolved."

Buffalo Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says there needs to be changes to bail reform. He says criminals are "benefiting off of what bail reform was designed to fix without the thought of people that are going to continue to commit crimes."

In a recent press release highlighting her accomplishments during her first year in office, Governor Kathy Hochul continues to tout bail reform. But Hochul says she is open to making revisions. "The public is aware that I share their concerns about public safety and that's why we're working with my team and working with the legislatures to craft a position and a policy to work towards getting the budget that I believe that will respond to the need that's going on right now," says Hochul.

Her opponent, Congressman Lee Zeldin says there's an issue in New York State with what he calls pro-criminal laws being passed and, "there should be a special session today and cashless bail absolutely should be repealed and judges should have discretion and there should be mandatory pretrial confinement as the standard."

As the Keiper case works its way through the court, Michele is hanging on to all the good memories she has of her daughter, including the last time they spoke. Michele recalls, "she said I love you Mommy. See you in a little bit and she drove off smiling and I'll never ever forget that. It was perfect."

