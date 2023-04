BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly tractor accident in the Southern Tier.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says 65 year old Andrew Lawrence was using a tractor to free another tractor that was stuck in the mud.

Deputies say the tractor ended up flipping over backwards, killing Lawrence.

This happened around 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon on Lamberton Road in the Town of Pomfret.