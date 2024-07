BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday evening in the city's Ferry-Fillmore District.

Officers were called to the first block of St. Mary's Road just before 6:45 pm.

Detectives say a 45-year-old man was shot several times while outside, he died on the scene. Police have not released the victim's name.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716- 847-2255.