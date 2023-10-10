Watch Now
Deadly head-on crash on State Route 60 in Chautauqua County

Posted at 12:08 PM, Oct 10, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced one person was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret on Monday.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police said an investigation determined that 41-year-old Samuel D. Lobley of Dunkirk was driving south on State Route 60 and crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2023 Mack head-on. Lobley was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The NYS DEC responded to the scene due to a fuel leak.

