NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cause of a deadly fire in Niagara Falls is under investigation.

The fire occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 3054 Orleans Avenue.

Officials said smoke was coming from the residence when crews arrived and the fire was contained within 10 minutes.

A victim was discovered in the back bedroom of the home, officials said their identity is being withheld at this time.