Deadly fire on Westvale Court in the Town of Cheektowaga under investigation

Posted at 5:06 PM, Dec 06, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police announced a deadly fire on Westvale Court in the Town of Cheektowaga is under investigation.

The fire occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on December 1. Police said upon arrival officers were able to assist a female out of the home and firefighters from UCREST Fire, with the assistance of multiple companies, were able to extinguish the fire before the structure became fully engulfed.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was found dead in the attached garage and at this time the fire appears to be accidental.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 716-686-3969.

