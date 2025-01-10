Deadly fire in the Village of Perry under investigation

VILLAGE OF PERRY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deadly fire in the Village of Perry is under investigation.

Police and fire officials said they were called to the fire around 7 a.m. on Fruit Street and when they arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the home. Two people were able to evacuate the home and a woman was rescued from the porch but crews were unable to get to a man who was still inside due to heavy smoke and flames and he died.

The other victims are all recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.