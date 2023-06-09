Deadly fire in the Town of Evans under investigation

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Evans Police Department responded to a structure fire on Bennett Road early Friday morning.

Fire crews from Evans, Angola, Lake Erie Beach, Highland, North Evans, Brant, Farnham, Eden, Sunset Bay, Scranton, and Lake View were called to the apartment building around 1:24 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, intense fire conditions were present.

According to police, a person and a cat were found dead inside.

Police say the apartment building was heavily damaged and will be demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is unavailable at this time.