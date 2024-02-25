Deadly fire in Amherst apartment building under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating what caused a fatal fire at 11 Sunmist Square Saturday night.

The Amherst Central Alarm Office received a call regarding smoke in an apartment building around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported that the door to one apartment was warm with no answer from inside.

Upon arrival, the Ellicott Creek Fire Department declared a working fire with a possible entrapment and alerted other mutual aid companies to assist. Crews were met with hoarding conditions while extinguishing the fire in the kitchen area.

The sole resident was removed from the apartment building. EMS attempted life saving efforts, but the resident succumbed to their injuries. The name of the resident will not be released at this time.

The fire was contained within 15 minutes. An estimated $100,000 in damage was done.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.