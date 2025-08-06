Deadly Cheektowaga house fire claims the life of a 64-year-old woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating what caused a deadly house fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened a little before 3:20 a.m. on Yeager Drive.

Cheektowaga police say members of the Cleveland Hill Fire Department were on scene within minutes of the first emergency call and started to extinguish the fire and search for anyone trapped inside.

Firefighters say they were able to locate the resident of the home, 64-year-old Connie Gwinner. They say lifesaving measures were attempted, but Gwinner died from her injuries.

The police department says it has launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire, which is standard for any deadly fire.