CARROLL, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash in the Town of Carroll.

Sheriff's Deputies say they responded to the scene of the accident on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 Monday morning.

EMS crews arrived and performed CPR on Jeremiah J. Birt, 40, but could not save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.