DEA launches 'Operation Overdrive' in Buffalo and New York City to combat drug-related violence and overdoses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has launched 'Operation Overdrive' in Buffalo and New York City to combat drug-related violence and overdoses.

The DEA said last fall it initiated a data-driven approach using national crime statistics and CDC data to identify hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths across the country so it could devote its resources where they would have the most impact.

Operation Overdrive launched February 1 and is using an intelligence-led approach identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in 34 locations across 23 states in its initial phase.

Atlanta, Georgia

Baltimore, Maryland

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bronx, New York

Buffalo, New York

Camden, New Jersey

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio

Columbia, South Carolina

Dayton, Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Flint, Michigan

Indianapolis, Indiana

Jackson, Mississippi

Kansas City, Missouri

Little Rock, Arkansas

Memphis, Tennessee

Miami, Florida

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

New Orleans, Louisiana

Newark, New Jersey

Oakland, California

Peoria, Illinois

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pine Bluff, Arkansas

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Richmond, Virginia

San Bernardino, California

St. Louis, Missouri

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Washington, D.C.

Wilmington, Delaware

DEA’s objective is clear. DEA will bring all it has to bear to make our communities safer and healthier, and to reverse the devastating trends of drug-related violence and overdoses plaguing our Nation. The gravity of these threats requires a data-driven approach to pinpoint the most dangerous networks threatening our communities, and leveraging our strongest levers across federal, state, and local partners to bring them down. - DEA Administrator Anne Milgram