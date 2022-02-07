DEA launches 'Operation Overdrive' in Buffalo and New York City to combat drug-related violence and overdoses

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has launched 'Operation Overdrive' in Buffalo and New York City to combat drug-related violence and overdoses.
The DEA said last fall it initiated a data-driven approach using national crime statistics and CDC data to identify hot spots of drug-related violence and overdose deaths across the country so it could devote its resources where they would have the most impact.
Operation Overdrive launched February 1 and is using an intelligence-led approach identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in 34 locations across 23 states in its initial phase.
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Bronx, New York
- Buffalo, New York
- Camden, New Jersey
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Chicago, Illinois
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Dayton, Ohio
- Detroit, Michigan
- Flint, Michigan
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Jackson, Mississippi
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Miami, Florida
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Newark, New Jersey
- Oakland, California
- Peoria, Illinois
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Richmond, Virginia
- San Bernardino, California
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Washington, D.C.
- Wilmington, Delaware
DEA’s objective is clear. DEA will bring all it has to bear to make our communities safer and healthier, and to reverse the devastating trends of drug-related violence and overdoses plaguing our Nation. The gravity of these threats requires a data-driven approach to pinpoint the most dangerous networks threatening our communities, and leveraging our strongest levers across federal, state, and local partners to bring them down.
- DEA Administrator Anne Milgram
The consequences of drug trafficking have become evidently clear in New York, increased overdoses, crime, and violence. While we will continue to target the world’s most prolific drug traffickers, DEA will initiate Operation Overdrive in two cities: Buffalo, NY and New York City. By working with our law enforcement partners, DEA utilizes its many resources to seize illegal drugs and guns from the streets and remove violent drug organizations from neighborhoods within these cities.
- DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge, New York Division Timothy Foley