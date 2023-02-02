Daytime warming centers to open in Buffalo as a blast of arctic air arrives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place for all of Western New York from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.

According to Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowkski, under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

As a result, the City of Buffalo announced daytime warming centers will be open on Thursday and Friday across the city.

Asarese Community Center

50 Rees Street

Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Autumnwood Senior Center

1800 Clinton Avenue

Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delavan Grider Community Center

877 E. Delavan

Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. George K. Arthur Community Center

2056 Genesee Street

Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gloria J Parks Community Center

3242 Main Street

Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hennepin Community Center

24 Ludington Avenue

Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. JFK Community Center

114 Hickory Street

Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Thursday and Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Field House Community Center (City Site)

10 Quincy Street

Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Peter Machnica Community Center (City Site)

1799 Clinton Street

Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tosh Collins Community Center

35 Cazenovia Street

Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Valley Community Association Senior Center

93 Leddy Street

Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. William Emslie YMCA Senior Center

585 William Street

Thursday and Friday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 586 Genesee Street

Friday — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city said the following Code Blue overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:

Holy Cross

412 Niagara St.

6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St

Former women’s shelter, but will be open to all for Code Blue

6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In addition, Mayor Byron Brown issued a series of reminders to residents:

Vehicles

Top off vehicle fluids

Check your tire pressure

Pack a” Cold Weather Kit”



Flashlight and First-aid kit

Blanket, warm clothes and gloves

Extra windshield washer fluid

A snow brush or ice scraper

Cell phone charger

Jumper cables

Water

Have a plan

Space heaters



Turn heater off before going to sleep at night

Turn heater off when leaving the room for more than a few minutes

Position space heater at least 3 feet away from furniture, drapes, and other Flammable items

Place heater on a solid, flat surface

Connect heater directly to wall electrical outlet, not into an extension cord which can be a tripping hazard

Remember: Space heaters are designed to be temporary, not all-day heat sources

Fireplaces



Always use a fireplace screen

Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of anything that is potentially flammable (

Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended

Make sure fire is completely out before going to bed or leaving the house

If you leave the room while the fire is burning or the fireplace is still hot, take your small child with you

NEVER use an oven or stove as a heating source