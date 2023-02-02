Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Daytime warming centers to open in Buffalo as a blast of arctic air arrives

warming centers.jpg
WKBW
warming centers.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 12:38:43-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Chill Advisory will be in place for all of Western New York from 4 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.

According to Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowkski, under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

As a result, the City of Buffalo announced daytime warming centers will be open on Thursday and Friday across the city.

Asarese Community Center
50 Rees Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.		Autumnwood Senior Center
1800 Clinton Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.		George K. Arthur Community Center
2056 Genesee Street
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gloria J Parks Community Center
3242 Main Street
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.		Hennepin Community Center
24 Ludington Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JFK Community Center
114 Hickory Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.		Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Field House Community Center (City Site)
10 Quincy Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.		Peter Machnica Community Center (City Site)
1799 Clinton Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tosh Collins Community Center
35 Cazenovia Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.		Valley Community Association Senior Center
93 Leddy Street
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
William Emslie YMCA Senior Center
585 William Street
Thursday and Friday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.		586 Genesee Street
Friday — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The city said the following Code Blue overnight shelters will be open Thursday night:

Holy Cross
412 Niagara St.
6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

586 Genesee St
Former women’s shelter, but will be open to all for Code Blue
6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In addition, Mayor Byron Brown issued a series of reminders to residents:

Vehicles
Top off vehicle fluids
Check your tire pressure
Pack a” Cold Weather Kit”

  • Flashlight and First-aid kit
  • Blanket, warm clothes and gloves
  • Extra windshield washer fluid
  • A snow brush or ice scraper
  • Cell phone charger
  • Jumper cables
  • Water

Have a plan

Space heaters

  • Turn heater off before going to sleep at night
  • Turn heater off when leaving the room for more than a few minutes
  • Position space heater at least 3 feet away from furniture, drapes, and other Flammable items
  • Place heater on a solid, flat surface
  • Connect heater directly to wall electrical outlet, not into an extension cord which can be a tripping hazard
  • Remember: Space heaters are designed to be temporary, not all-day heat sources

Fireplaces

  • Always use a fireplace screen
  • Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of anything that is potentially flammable (
  • Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended
  • Make sure fire is completely out before going to bed or leaving the house
  • If you leave the room while the fire is burning or the fireplace is still hot, take your small child with you

NEVER use an oven or stove as a heating source

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up