Daytime warming centers open in Buffalo as a blast of arctic air arrives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for all of Western New York through 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.
According to Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowkski, under these conditions, frostbite could occur in 30 minutes to exposed skin. If you have to go outside, make sure to wear a hat and gloves and take precautions to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.
As a result, the City of Buffalo announced daytime warming centers will be open across the city.
|Autumnwood Senior Center
1800 Clinton Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Delavan Grider Community Center
877 E. Delavan
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|George K. Arthur Community Center
2056 Genesee Street
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Gloria J Parks Community Center
3242 Main Street
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Hennepin Community Center
24 Ludington Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|JFK Community Center
114 Hickory Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Thursday and Friday — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
|Lincoln Field House Community Center (City Site)
10 Quincy Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Peter Machnica Community Center (City Site)
1799 Clinton Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Tosh Collins Community Center
35 Cazenovia Street
Thursday and Friday — 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
|Valley Community Association Senior Center
93 Leddy Street
Thursday and Friday — 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
|William Emslie YMCA Senior Center
585 William Street
Thursday and Friday — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|586 Genesee Street
Friday — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Edward Saunders Community Center
2777 Bailey Avenue
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
|Pratt Willert Community Center
422 Pratt Street
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The city said the following Code Blue overnight shelters will be open Friday night:
Holy Cross
412 Niagara St.
6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
586 Genesee St
Former women’s shelter, but will be open to all for Code Blue
6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
In addition, Mayor Byron Brown issued a series of reminders to residents:
Vehicles
Top off vehicle fluids
Check your tire pressure
Pack a” Cold Weather Kit”
- Flashlight and First-aid kit
- Blanket, warm clothes and gloves
- Extra windshield washer fluid
- A snow brush or ice scraper
- Cell phone charger
- Jumper cables
- Water
Have a plan
Space heaters
- Turn heater off before going to sleep at night
- Turn heater off when leaving the room for more than a few minutes
- Position space heater at least 3 feet away from furniture, drapes, and other Flammable items
- Place heater on a solid, flat surface
- Connect heater directly to wall electrical outlet, not into an extension cord which can be a tripping hazard
- Remember: Space heaters are designed to be temporary, not all-day heat sources
Fireplaces
- Always use a fireplace screen
- Make sure the area around the fireplace is clear of anything that is potentially flammable (
- Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended
- Make sure fire is completely out before going to bed or leaving the house
- If you leave the room while the fire is burning or the fireplace is still hot, take your small child with you
NEVER use an oven or stove as a heating source