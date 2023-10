BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a day of renewal, learning and togetherness for 300 cancer survivors.

They attended a series of workshops Saturday at Buffalo's Roswell Park.

This is Chapter 2 of a series, with this weekend's focus on living your best life.

Sessions featured important information on topics like skin care, sexuality, healthy eating and fitness.

People who have attended this event have called it a great retreat, and distraction from everyday stresses.