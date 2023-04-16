Day of music to help the homeless in WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a musical treat that helps benefit the homeless here in Western New York.

A group called Western New York Drummers for Homeless People hosted its second annual Country Jamboree on Sunday.

Five bands all taking the stage for free at The Cove on Transit Road in Depew.

They collected cash donations, but also other things like clothing and personal care items.

100-percent of all proceeds from the event will be split between four homeless shelters here in Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier.