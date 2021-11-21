Dawkins looks to tackle hunger in Bills country

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and his Dreamer's Foundation hosted a Thanksgiving giveaway at Persistence Prep Academy on Urban Street here in the Queen City Saturday.

People were lined up down the street to take advantage of the generosity.

A group called Rooted in Love also took part, giving away holiday essentials, including fresh produce, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more.

Volunteers handed out 1,200 bags of produce and dry goods, along with more than 700 turkeys, hams and chickens.