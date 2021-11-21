Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dawkins looks to tackle hunger in Bills country

Bills offensive lineman hosts Thanksgiving giveaway
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
DAWKINS PIC.jpg
Posted at 9:24 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 21:24:27-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and his Dreamer's Foundation hosted a Thanksgiving giveaway at Persistence Prep Academy on Urban Street here in the Queen City Saturday.

People were lined up down the street to take advantage of the generosity.

A group called Rooted in Love also took part, giving away holiday essentials, including fresh produce, stuffing, mashed potatoes and more.

Volunteers handed out 1,200 bags of produce and dry goods, along with more than 700 turkeys, hams and chickens.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!