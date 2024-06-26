David DiPietro projected to win Republican primary for NY's 147th Assembly District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — David DiPietro is projected to win the Republican primary for NY's 147th Assembly District, according to Decision Desk HQ.

As of around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday with 95% of precincts reporting DiPietro led with 81.6% of the vote (5,661) over Mitch Martin with 18.4% of the vote (1,277).

The incumbent, DiPietro, has served the 147th Assembly District for 11 years.

The district includes the southern portion of Erie County and all of Wyoming County.

