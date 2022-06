BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dave Chappelle will perform at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Chappelle is an American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor. He was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 2019. He won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album three years in a row, 2018 through 2020

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. here.