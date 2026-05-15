Dave & Adam’s Celebrates 35 years by giving away over $12K

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dave & Adam's, which has been a go-to spot for Western New Yorkers searching for sports cards, gaming cards, comics and more, celebrated its 35th anniversary on Friday.

35 years ago, Dave Silver and Adam Martin opened a small card shop on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. It has since expanded to locations across the state and internationally.

As part of the celebration, Dave & Adam's provided the first 350 customers with a $35 gift card, giving away more than $12,000.

“We cannot thank the Buffalo community enough for its continued support throughout the last 35 years. As a way of saying thank you, we wanted to give customers the opportunity to shop with a $35 gift card during our anniversary celebration.” - Adam Martin

You can find more information here and here.