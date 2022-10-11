Data says to expect more deals inside some major stores this holiday season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When it comes to holiday shopping, you do what you have to do when you want to make ends meet.

"I used to tell my kids, they're like in their 30s now," said Sarita Lamar, shopper. "I used to tell them 'oh, Santa is late' and go get something the day after Christmas because it's like at least half off."

However, this year retailers are offering holiday sales a lot sooner. A survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics says inflation could be why.

Stores like Target and Walmart have already started rollback deals. Survey data says 31% of shopper don't think deals will get any better than they are right now. This is why some shoppers told 7 News they're skipping out on the big name stores and sticking to locally owned businesses instead.

"Oh, I basically am almost done with all of my Christmas shopping," said Madeline Hall, Elmwood Village resident shopper.

This early bird shopper said she rarely has to leave Elmwood Village to find great deals. She also said she only turns to online shopping site like Amazon when it comes to certain 'gadgets', otherwise she's all for supporting small businessess.

"I feel like people were hardcore doing a lot of online shopping for a while," said Hall. "But I think after everything with the pandemic so many people support local all day. I've never seen this many people with cool jackets, cool hoodies, cool sneakers and they're like 'oh, I got it from a shop on Hertel. Oh, I went to the Elmwood Village. Oh, I was at a local pop up.

Several pop up shops are coming up in Buffalo. One Elmwood Avenue store owner said Porchtoberfest is around the corner. Businesses taking part said the freedom they have as independent owners let's them offer deals that can't be found anywhere else.

"A lot of businesses have different specials," said Therese Deutschlander, Owner of Thin Ice on Elmwood Avenue. "You know like Apricot Lane has 25% off of this, you know. Half and Half is having apple cider mimosas. So there again, we as small businesses can do whatever we want."

Deutschlander said while her business may not be able to compete with the big Black Friday deals, she says shopping local could still help make ends meet.