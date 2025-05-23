Data Breach reported for Catholic Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a catholic health patient, your private medical information may have been exposed in a data breach.

Tech support company Serviceaide, which handles data services for Catholic Health says between September and November of last year, certain health information like prescriptions and treatments were made publicly available.

This does not include social security numbers or information on credit or debit cards.

The company has set up a hotline for more information. You can call it at 1-833-998-5584.

