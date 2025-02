BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Darryl Boyd of the Buffalo 5 has died.

The East Side Collaborative Project says Boyd died on February 26 in the hospital.

Boyd was convicted of murder in 1977 when he was 16 years old.

The charges against him were dismissed in September 2021.

Boyd received more than $4 million from the city last November for his wrongful conviction.

William Crawford is now the last remaining survivor of the Buffalo 5.