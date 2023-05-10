Dark Star Orchestra bringing its Grateful Dead tribute performance to Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Rich Entertainment Group (REG) and Buffalo Waterfront Management Group (BWMG) announced Dark Star Orchestra will bring its Grateful Dead tribute performance to Buffalo's Outer Harbor on August 3.

"Performing to critical acclaim for over 20 years and over 3,000 shows, Dark Star Orchestra continues the Grateful Dead live concert experience. Their shows are built off the Dead's extensive catalog and talent. On any given night, the band will perform a show based on a set list from the Grateful Dead's 30 years of extensive touring or use their catalog to program a unique set list for the show. This allows fans both young and old to share in the experience," a release says.

An exclusive presale for Seneca Gaming Club members begins Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Organizers say general admission tickets cost $18, plus fees. VIP tickets are available for $38.

