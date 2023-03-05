Dare to Repair Cafe in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Tool Library and Say Yes Buffalo teamed up to address the problem of household waste.

They hosted a Dare to Repair Cafe at the Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue Saturday.

The idea is to divert household goods from landfills and saving people the cost of replacement items.

This volunteer-run event teaches people how to fix household items such as lamps, vacuums, bicycles, toys, clothing, and small electronics.

The instruction and tools are free of charge.