Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dare to Repair Cafe in Buffalo

Event provides instruction and tools to make household repairs
tools.JPG
The Toolbox
tools.JPG
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 22:36:37-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Tool Library and Say Yes Buffalo teamed up to address the problem of household waste.

They hosted a Dare to Repair Cafe at the Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Avenue Saturday.

The idea is to divert household goods from landfills and saving people the cost of replacement items.

This volunteer-run event teaches people how to fix household items such as lamps, vacuums, bicycles, toys, clothing, and small electronics.

The instruction and tools are free of charge.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up