Dancing with the Stars: Live! coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre in January

WKBW
Shea's Performing Arts Center as viewed from Main Street.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 12:18:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dancing with the Stars: Live! is coming to Shea's Buffalo Theatre in January.

Dancing with the Stars is back on tour to celebrate its 31st season with a brand new live production and will make a stop at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023.

"This year’s all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal right at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023," a release says.

Dancers include:

  • Brandon Armstrong
  • Alan Bersten
  • Sasha Farber
  • Gleb Savchenko
  • Emma Slater
  • Britt Stewart
  • Alexis Warr, winner of So You Think You Can Dance

Tickets go on sale Friday and you can find more information here.

