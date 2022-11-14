Dancers Give Back raising money for cancer research and patient support one eight count at a time

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Dancing to the beat of their own drums on the University of Buffalo campus, dancers came together through the Dancers Give Back organization to help raise money for cancer research and patient support.

Dance teacher and movement artist Byron Tittle shares he connects to this dance day on a different level.

"I myself are a cancer survivor," he said.

Battling cancer can be a beast, he noted, but he is still here today and wants to spread positivity through a language he knows very well.

"To show that it is possible to survive, overcome, preserver, continue all of those things," Tittle said. "And I do that through the language of dance.

Co-founder of Dancers Give Back and professional tap dancer Ali Dietz said giving back to those struggling with cancer hits very close to home for her.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation," she said. "Which is a friend of mines foundation and she passed away in 2008."

She shared that Jacquie Hirsch was such a genuine and kind person. Which is the message she wants to share to all the young people attending the fundraiser.

"I just try to put the kindness and thoughtfulness that she gave to so many people and try to spread that message to these kids," Dietz said.

Dietz has been dancing since she was two years old. She said the dance community is a wonderful opportunity to do and be apart of something bigger than yourself. Over the years Dancers give back has had 13 events, and as of now has raised $587 thousand.

"It's just a humbling experience and something I'm really honored to be a part of and be able to witness especially in this community," she said.

Tittle says moments like this recenter him and encourage him to keep pushing.

"Helps me remember that I'm alive," he said.

For more information on the Jacquie Hirsch for A.L.L. Foundation or Dancers Give Back visit these websites below: