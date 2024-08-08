Damar Hamlin, Misty Copeland and others to be featured in UB's Distinguished Speakers Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — The University at Buffalo announced its 2024-25 Distinguished Speakers lineup on Thursday.

The season will feature:



Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham

Nobel Laureate, United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and bestselling author Nadia Murad

American Ballet Theatre principal dancer, philanthropist and New York Times bestselling author Misty Copeland

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The series will begin on October 16 with presidential historian Jon Meacham. Nobel Laureate Nadia Murad will follow on November 14. Bestselling author and philanthropist Misty Copeland will be on stage February 12. And Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will speak on March 13.

Each event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

Anyone who had 2023-24 series subscriptions will get an email with information on how to renew. If you'd like to purchase a new subscription, you'll be able to beginning August 28. Individual tickets will go on sale on September 5. All ticket orders will happen through Ticketmaster or in-person at the UB Center for the Arts Ticket Office.

