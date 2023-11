BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a sneak peek of a foodie fan favorite.

DA Taste now has a home in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood.

Starting Monday, they'll soft launch their popular tacos to this new location.

This is their first dine-in location.

They say Larkinville is on the rise and they want to be part of it.

An official opening will happen after Thanksgiving.

Their location on Abbott Road is still open for takeout only.