D.A.: Search warrant uncovers illegal guns and drugs inside Buffalo home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An early morning search warrant uncovered illegal guns and drugs inside a home in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

44-year-old D'Angelo Allen was arraigned Friday morning for a long list of drugs and weapons charges. He's also facing a child endangerment charge.

Law enforcement executed the search warrant early Thursday morning at the home on Grote Street in the city. During the search, investigators say they found five loaded, illegal guns inside the home. Investigators say they also discovered drugs believed to be crack cocaine and fentanyl, as well as drug packaging paraphernalia.

Allen, who investigators say was home with a young child at the time, is accused of possessing the drugs, with the intent to sell.

The Buffalo man is currently being held without bail. He's due back in court on May 19.

If convicted of all charges, Allen faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.