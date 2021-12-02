Cyclist hurt following car vs. bicycle crash on Englewood Avenue in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a 67-year-old man is hurt following a car vs. bicycle crash on Englewood Avenue, Thursday morning.

Investigators say a driver and a bicyclist collided at Englewood Avenue and Highland Parkway just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, a 66-year-old Town of Tonawanda man was not hurt, while the cyclist, a 67-year-old Town of Tonawanda man was sent to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition.

If you have any information you're asked to call police at (716) 879-6614 or (716) 879-6606.