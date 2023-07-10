Cycle the Erie Canal Tour passes through Lockport

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Hundreds of people are taking the scenic route when it comes to checking out the historic Erie Canal.

750 bicyclists from 40 states passed through Lockport on Sunday.

This marks the 25th year of the Cycle the Erie Canal Tour..

It's a 400-mile cross-state bicycle trip.

To celebrate and welcome those bike riders taking part, Lockport hosted a big party complete with food trucks, live music, boat tours and so much more.

This year, Lockport was selected as an Empire State Trail Town by Parks and Trails New York and the New York State Canal Corporation.