CWA workers vote on new contract, votes tallied

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All morning long, Mercy Hospital workers have been in and out of the CWA headquarters on Elk Street in Buffalo, voting on their new contract.

“We need a majority of the members to vote yes,” said Cheryl Darling, CWA member.

A yes vote and the contract with Catholic Health goes through, which includes higher wages above 15 dollars an hour, pay increases of at least 2%, safe staffing ratios and levels hiring up to 250 new workers and paid time for picking up extra shifts.

“Now I don’t have to worry about it because I can pay my bills,” said Diane Peach, who works in Environmental Services at South Buffalo Mercy.

Peach says before this contract, she was making less than $14 per hour.

“And I had been at this hospital for more than four years,” she said after voting.

Now, she will be making more than $16 per hour, if the contract is passed.

"When we give them their pay sheets, it's a look of surprise and happiness,"

CWA workers say they’re looking forward to getting back to work.

The Mercy Hospital vote ended at noon Monday. Now the votes for each of the hospitals will be tallied.

Mercy Hospital workers could be back as soon as Wednesday.