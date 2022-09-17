Curtain Up! returns for the first time since 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Curtain Up! returned to Buffalo's Theatre District on Friday night for the first time since 2019.

The event kicked off Buffalo's professional season with plenty of entertainment downtown.

"Live theater requires an audience for it to happen. You can't have theater if you don't have an audience and it does happen live. So when people have been stopped because of COVID, theater sort of ceases to exist in its natural form," said Carol Beckley the Chair of the Buffalo State Theater Department.

7 News was invited inside Shea’s 710 Theatre to catch the cast of Once on This Island take their bows.

