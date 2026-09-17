'Curtain Up!' kicks off Buffalo's theater season Friday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s theater season officially kicks off Friday night with 'Curtain Up!'

This is the 43rd year for the celebration by the Theatre District Association of Western New York. The night brings theaters, performers and audiences together for productions and celebration.

The evening begins with a 2-hour cocktail party with tickets available to purchase online. Nine theater productions are part of this year’s Curtain Up! celebration, followed by a free street party beginning at 10 p.m. in the Theater District, with entertainment, food trucks, fire dancers and drum circles. The event is designed to showcase not just the downtown Theater District, but the depth of the theater community across Western New York.

"The joy of 'Curtain Up!' is that it’s not one night," said Lisa Ludwig, a Theatre District Association board member and executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. "I want them to get their calendars out and pick a show every month for the rest of the year and maybe go to a theater that they’ve never been to before."

Watch Michael Wooten’s full interview with Lisa Ludwig in the video player.

For the complete 'Curtain Up!' schedule, participating theaters and event details, visit the Theatre District Association of Western New York website.