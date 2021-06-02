Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Curbside vet visits no longer mandatory in New York State

items.[0].videoTitle
Curbside vet visits no longer mandatory in New York State
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 18:27:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last year, vet visits all over New York state were curbside, with no owners allowed inside. On Monday, those restrictions were lifted with the CDC and the New York State Veterinary allowing vets to operate like other businesses, with masks optional for those who are vaccinated.

Some vets like the Ken-Ton Animal Clinic are deciding to allow one person in with the pets, masks required for all.

"It is nice to get the people in, and to start to feel more normal," Dr. Chris Brown said.

For some, this is the first time they are in the vet with their dog. Emily Bettendorf adopted her dog Rusty during the pandemic and is glad to be in the room with her dog.

"He's so afraid of everybody I can't imagine what he was like without me," Bettendorf said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong