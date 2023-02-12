Cupid's Undie Run takes over Buffalo streets

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A lot of people were doing a double-take here in Buffalo on Saturday.

Hundreds of people took part in Cupid's Undie Run.

It kicking off from Pearl Street Grill and Brewery downtown.

The event raises awareness about neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Organizers say this is the largest event of its kind in the nation.

The undie run is a major fundraiser for NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation.