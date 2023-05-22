Watch Now
Cummins to invest over $400 million in its Jamestown Engine Plant

Via Cummins press resources
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 22, 2023
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cummins announced that its Jamestown Engine Plant (JEP) has now produced 2.5 million engines and also announced plans to invest $452 million into the plant.

According to Cummins, the investment would be to produce the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform. Cummins said it leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types, including natural gas, and is aligned with its Destination Zero strategy.

"Over half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use Cummins engines, and the X15N is part of the new fuel-agnostic 15-liter engine platform that will be produced at JEP. Knight-Swift Transportation, Ryder and United Parcel Service (UPS), among others will be the first fleets to begin testing the first X15N engines. This next generation engine is the first natural gas engine to be specifically designed for heavy-duty truck applications with up to 500 horsepower output and is a key step for the future of heavy-duty transportation fleets and a road to zero emissions," a release says.

Cummins said this investment is meant to retain the current workforce and support the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

“Our plant wouldn’t be successful without the dedicated employees who serve our company and community each day. We are proud to have such a strong presence in the community and be able to create a welcoming, caring and all-inclusive environment for our people to be successful.”
- Anna Dibble, Cummins JEP Plant Manager

