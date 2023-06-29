Crumbl Cookie to open third WNY location Friday

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crumbl Cookie lovers can rejoice soon - the cookie chain will open its third Western New York location Friday in Williamsville.

The new Crumbl, located at 5205 Transit Road, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, and will open its doors to the public immediately after.

The new 1600-square-foot space will contain an area for customers to self-order if desired.

The new location will join two others in the region - one in Henrietta and one in Amherst on Niagara Falls Boulevard.