Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crumbl Cookie to open third WNY location Friday

Storefront1.png
Crumbl Cookies
Storefront1.png
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 11:27:28-04

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crumbl Cookie lovers can rejoice soon - the cookie chain will open its third Western New York location Friday in Williamsville.

The new Crumbl, located at 5205 Transit Road, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, and will open its doors to the public immediately after.

The new 1600-square-foot space will contain an area for customers to self-order if desired.

The new location will join two others in the region - one in Henrietta and one in Amherst on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!