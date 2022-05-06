Cruisin' into summer: Niagara Jet CityCruises open for warm-weather season in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the warmer weather approaches Western New York, expect to see more and more Niagara Jet CityCruises on the Niagara River and Lake Ontario.

"Adrenaline, wet & wild ... and the chance of a lifetime," said boat Captain AJ Irving when we asked him to describe the experience.

The cruise line specializes in hitting three sets of rapids along the waterway - a set of class-three rapids, class-five, and coming close to a class-6 (the highest and most dangerous - the cruise has not been permitted travel by Coast Guard as of late).

"Plus there's a ton of sights to see ... the Lewiston-Queenston bridge, the power plants, its a lot of fun," said Shaughn Irving, the operations manager.

It also includes a guided tour and tons of lighthearted music for your hour voyage.

"Its definitely something that should be on your bucket list," said Irving.

If you are interested in taking a Niagara Jet CityCruise:

Code: "SPRING50" can be used throughout the month of May for 50% any seat type.

You can find booking info, dates, and times on the official page, here.

