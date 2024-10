NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle near Ohio Elementary School in North Tonawanda on Tuesday.

North Tonawanda police said the incident occurred Tuesday morning at the corner of Abington Place and Ohio Street near Ohio Elementary School.

The crossing guard, a 78-year-old man, was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Police said the driver is cooperating.