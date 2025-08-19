Crocs and NFL team up for new team-inspired footwear featuring Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You can now officially switch your Crocs into sport mode, literally, with the new NFL x Crocs Collection.

According to an NFL press release, football fans can celebrate their teams with reimagined Classic Clogs decked out in team colors, logos and Jibbitz charms.

This drop features 14 teams, including the Buffalo Bills. The full lineup with all 32 teams and new items will roll out over time.

"The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort," said Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL. "Collaborating with Crocs allows us to give fans expanded options that will keep them stylishly comfortable for gameday and every day."

You can get your NFL x Crocs during the 2025 season at NFLshop.com, Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods and of course Crocs.com.