Critical need of blood donations as WNY hospitals run low on supply

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ConnectLife mobile blood drive is calling for Western New Yorkers to donate blood as the shortage of blood continues in the region.

At least 26 donors came to Friday’s mobile drive near the Kohl's plaza in Buffalo to do their part in rolling up their sleeves and donating their blood.

“Blood pretty much travels everywhere nowadays with the technology that we have so honestly it’s a nice gesture that anybody can do,” says Zawzadi Zablon, a donor.

Zablon says he feels like superman donating his blood.

“At least one I wanted to be a hero you know and things like this it’s like a little,” he says. “A little touch like it feels nice helping someone out.”

A spokesperson from ConnectLife says 30 percent of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only three percent do annually.

“Which is really tough because if you have all of that 30 percent coming in donating even once a year you wouldn’t have to be putting this on the news,” Zachary Kineke, a blood donor supervisor of ConnectLife says.

If your blood type is O-negative, ConnectLife needs you since Buffalo General Hospital is in need of at least 39 units of O-negative blood on the shelf.

Currently, it only has 12.

“Right now we’re just about cleared out most of the O-negative blood we have and hospitals are asking for more, and we’re doing our best to get it to them,” says Kineke.

In Friday’s mobile blood drive they received five O-positive donors while the rest have been A-positive donors.

But they’re also calling for the Black and Latino community to roll up their sleeves too.

“We are also a community that needs that blood. I am one of them. I’m in constant need of blood,” says Felisha White, a phlebotomy of ConnectLife. “Black people are in constant need of blood. We have different disorders that most other races do not face so we receive blood but it’s nice to people come in and donate.”

When you see the mobile blood drive roaming around just know you’ll also be rewarded while being a superhero by helping save lives.

“$250 Ellicottville staycation we’re giving out a couple of those every week,” says Kineke. “And everytime you come in you’re given bonus points that you can use towards gift cards on Amazon.”

