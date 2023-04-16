Critical firefighter training in Getzville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Firefighters from all over Western New York and beyond, taking part in some critical training over the weekend.

Training that could one day save their lives.

The Getzville Fire Company hosted its annual Rapid Intervention Training weekend on Dodge Road.

Firefighters from as far away as Pennsylvania and Virginia took part in this two-day intensive course, designed to train for rapid deployment to rescue lost, injured or trapped firefighters.

This weekend course contained numerous training scenarios inspired by real-life incidents.

It's all designed to make their very dangerous jobs a little safer.