'Crisis of affordability': Home builders urge NY leaders to remove roadblocks to affordable housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A home builder in Western New York says building moratoriums are partly to blame for a shortage of housing.

James Marrano of Marrano Homes says there's a "crisis of affordability" when it comes to housing.

Not only are builders dealing with regulations, increased costs and delays in the approval process, but Marrano says the building moratoriums in several places like Lancaster, Wheatfield, and another being considered in Hamburg are becoming another roadblock for builders and future homeowners.

Marrano says numerous factors, including land and material costs drove up the prices and local and state regulations are making it even harder for builders.

WKBW Lia Lando speaks with James Marrano

"Many towns are slowing down the process," said Marrano. "The Town of Lancaster imposed a moratorium on building. We all know New York is not the easiest state to do business in."

Marrano says energy codes are constantly being upgraded by the state but he says, "The homes today are built so tight that you have to bring in makeup air. You have to bring in air from the outside because the houses are so tight."

Joe Benedict, Executive Director of the Buffalo Niagara Builder's Association says New York needs to ease up on some regulations.

Benedict says, "mandating that all new construction, all single-family residential construction be all-electric by 2026 is a bit aggressive. It's something that our grid won't be able to handle."

Benedict also says proposed regulations to expand what would define a "wetland" would be a significant issue in Western New York because of our geography.

"There's a lot of areas that to the common eye you look at it and you may not think it's a wetland but under the new regulations it would be defined as a wetland and therefore you wouldn't be able to build on it," said Benedict.

Builders like Marrano hope local and State leaders ease up on restrictions and regulations," and just pave the road for us... no pun intended... but pave the road so we can build these communities."

