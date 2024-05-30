'Criminals are becoming more brazen': Dozens of car larcenies reported in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are investigating a recent spree of car larcenies.

Police say that in the last two weeks, they have responded to 46 reports of larcenies from vehicles. They say all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The post on the Amherst Police facebook page says, "Criminals are becoming more brazen and have been entering open garages in the daytime to go through vehicles."

Police are urging people to lock their vehicles and keep their garage doors closed during all times of the day.